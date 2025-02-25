PICKENS — The over 100 year old building in Pickens, South Carolina now called the Market At the Mill has gone through an amazing transformation since it had Ryobi Manufacturing in it.

Now Wednesday through Saurday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. it is open to the public with over 85 local retailers for people’s shopping needs. However, March 7 and 8, the huge 150,000 square-foot area in the building known as the Market Arena will once again transform to be host to The Roughest and Toughest Brawl Tough Man Contest.

This two day event that will feature local men and women who think they have what it takes to step inside the ring to fight in three, one-minute rounds of all out brawling.

The Mill hosted this event last year and over the two days over 3,500 screaming fans were given the experience of watching maybe the guy who cuts their grass, bags their groceries — or who may even work with them — live out a dream by climbing into the ring and fighting.

The winners in each weight division will get a beautiful Championship belt, a bit of cold hard cash, and will also be known as the roughest toughest brawler in all of Upstate, South Carolina.

This event is sanctioned by the SC Athletic commission, so the fighters could not be in safer hands. They are given a complete physical, weighed and matched up in three weight divisions.

The Market At the Mill has a huge parking area and also a long hallway so no one has to stand outside to wait to get in. Once inside, the fans can enjoy great food from a fully stocked concession stand. They can buy Brawl merchandise and souvenirs, and even adult beverages if they wish. They will also have the opportunity to meet The King Of the Tough Man, the one and only Butterbean, who is a multi-time world champion tough-man winner. Butterbean is known as The King Of The 4 Rounders. He will be there taking pictures, signing autographs and offering fans great items like signed boxing gloves and even championship belts.

This year’s event is once again hosted by me — Ring Announcer Bill Hazelwood. I have been announcing for 24 years and have in addition to hosting The Roughest and Toughest Brawl for the last 18 years, I have been blessed to have worked with some of the biggest names in Boxing, MMA and Pro Wrestling.

I have also had the absolute pleasure of being a resident of the Easley for 35 years. So come on out and enjoy this great two day event. You can to www.theroughestandtoughestbrawl.com to buy tickets or to sign up and fight. I have aways told people The Brawl cant be explained only experienced. I’ll see you there.

Be sure to see page 10 for more details.