Game changers for EHS hoops: At press time, senior captain Ethan Crews leads Easley with 20.2 points a game. Crews is shooting 43 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line. Sophomore point-guard Drey Jackson stands in at 12.7 points a game, 4.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.9 steals per game. Sophomore low-post standout RJ Stack is averaging 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3 blocks a game.