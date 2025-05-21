A student of the game.

It’s kind of a lost art.

But not when you are talking about Powdersville High School senior Bree Woods and how she’s learned the game of softball.

“I’ve been playing softball since I was about 8 years old,” said Bree, The Easley Progress Athlete of the Week. “I practiced like every day with my dad (Jason).”

And the last couple of months, the 18-year-old Woods has gone to see the Clemson University softball team play three times. She just soaks it all in … as a centerfielder for the Lady Patriots.

When asked what she’s learned from watching Clemson softball, Woods said, “Their communication. They are very like in it and want to win every game. Watching them always helps me. I get to see them talking in the outfield and how they direct the team, especially playing centerfield. Centerfield always helps direct right and left field. I get to see what they do and I transfer that.”

Academically, Woods has a sparkling 5.0 grade point average and is going to continue her education at Clemson.

“I chose Clemson because it is close to home and I got scholarship money,” Woods said. “I’m going to study biomedical engineering there and they are really good with that major.”

The career stat line for Woods speaks for itself: .436 batting average, 80 RBIs, 57 runs scored.

Patriots coach Sametra Duck can’t say enough good things about the talented Woods.

“She’s just overall a great person and student athlete,” said Duck. “I’ve never seen so much power and I played in college. That girl could go anywhere she wanted to if she put her mind to it. She’s a great teammate and her grades are amazing. She deserves everything she gets.”

Duck said she is in her eighth year (overall) coaching and Woods is the best player she’s ever coached.

Making history at Powdersville: Woods and the Lady Patriots softball team won a school-record two playoff games this past season. She’s just glad to be a part of it, too.

“I think it’s been a great season,” said Woods, after their recent 9-2 win over Walhalla. “This team has a lot of team chemistry. We have three seniors on this team and they have all stepped up, and led the team the whole year. We just made history tonight. It’s my senior year and we have to go all out. I love Powdersville and it’s a great team to play on.”

Memorable play: Woods was asked about a certain play this season that she’ll always remember. She could have easily mentioned one of her big hits or big plays that she has made in the outfield. Instead, she talked about one of her teammates.

“In our last playoff game (against West Oak), Lilee (Lugo) who plays left field – she robbed a home run,” said Woods.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.