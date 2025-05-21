POWDERSVILLE — Close to three years ago, Josh Hallman and his family moved right across the street from Powdersville High School.

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” said Hallman. “It’s where my kids are going to go to school. The program has had success. It is an attractive school and it has strong academics. You have great sports all around. You have great support from the administration and support from the other programs around and the kids are passionate. The Powdersville community is growing and the school is only going to grow.”

Hallman, 36, is looking forward to the month of June when he can start working with his returning players.

Hallman, for three years, he had the opportunity to learn under legendary Wren High School coach Fran Campbell who had 42 years coaching experience and over 700 victories.

“I was a finalist for another job in the area and I went over there (to Wren) and said if you’ll let me come over here and just learn and watch what you are doing,” said Hallman.

Continued Hallman, about what he learned from Campbell, “You learn every aspect (of the program). Some people just see the intense coach, but you’ll go to lunch (with him) and you’ll be there for 2 1/2 hours. He always has a story. We’d sit in the coaches office and the next thing you know his planning period is gone.”

Hallman also served as the head coach at Southside High School.

The gung-ho Hallman, who will be teaching Biology and some Science classes, said that he hopes his returning players at Powdersville will try to find that role on the team that helps the program go.

Hallman said it is the “dead period” of the basketball season, when you can’t talk to the players. Yet, he says he still feels like he’s ready to take the court and is ready for the month of June to kick in.

“Passion in sports and doing things the right way is huge in sports,” Hallman said. “You learn a lot about kids when you take the court and you get some sweat, some blood and some tears.”

Hallman is all fired up for this opportunity to coach at Powdersville High School.

Looking ahead to the summer, Hallman added, “Hopefully, we can have two varsity-level teams. If we can play and we can win, we are going to go out there. We have to really set a strong foundation in getting to know each other and run some strong sets. Get the foundation in and really expand on it. They are learning about me and I’m learning about them. You have to find a way to put the best five guys out there and give your program a chance to win.”

