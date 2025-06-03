Wednesday, June 4: 7 pm Easley vs Ashville @ Alice Ballpark

Thursday, June 5: 7 pm 2 Gaston Braves Post 144/266 Gaston Christon

Monday, June 9: 7 pm Easley vs Greenville Post 3 @ Furman

Wednesday, June 11: 7 pm Easley vs Greenville Post 3 @ Alice Ballpark

Thursday, June 12: 7 pm Easley vs Greenville Post 3 @ Alice Ballpark

Monday, June 16: 7 pm Easley vs Anderson Post 14 @ Alice Ballpark

Wednesday, June 18: 7 pm Easley vs Anderson Post 14 @ Westside Hugh School

Season outlook: “I know it is going to be a tough league and we have a tough schedule, but these boys are hungry like me. They know the expectations and the goals. There are many coaches across the state who have commented and are really excited of what we could potentially have. We’ll have our bumps in the road like any other team, but they will help for a deep postseason run. The stats and the numbers have improved each year, but this year should be more of a contender in the state and the league. I’d say the coaches are putting a target on our back, but that is what we want. I’m really excited about this team. Hopefully, we can get some fans out there and get some wins.”

Post 52 Head Coach Jonathan Hall

Hall is entering his third season as the head coach and fourth overall with the program.

Hitting the marks: The following Easley High School baseball players who had a 4.0 grade point average in the spring semester include: Walker Cox, Maddox Raby, Jackson Rampey, Jonathan Sonderfan and Brady Wright.