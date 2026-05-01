Moore brings QGC to the forefront

He started his business behind his home at 211 North East Main Street in Easley.

All he had was a table, a forklift and his friend Carlos (Cardenas).

“It was just in the backyard and it was on gravel,” said Chris Moore, the owner of Quality Granite, Cabinets & Flooring (QGC). “We were operating a forklift that was designed to be in a warehouse, so it had warehouse tires on it. Anybody who has tried to operate a forklift — on warehouse tires in gravel — it is difficult.”

Continued Moore, “We would be out there cutting and polishing in the rain and snow. We had no choice. We had deadlines. People did not want to hear the story about how you couldn’t get it done. They just wanted wanted to know that you said it was going to be in on a certain day and you made it on that date.”

They worked there about a year and a half.

Then, they moved to a “little service station” at the top of John Robinson hill.

The deeply-rooted tradition of Moore in the Easley area — starting out with just a “backyard operation” — is what has helped make QGC what it is today. They are hitting their 15th year mark and their current showroom location (the past 10-plus years) is at 519-B East Main Street in Easley. You can drop by to see their live kitchen models, counter top samples and custom cabinetry.

“I outlined my business to take care of the client and to make sure the client gets what they ask for,” Moore said. “The fit and the finish at the end of it is satisfying.”

QGC is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They branch out and serve the following areas way beyond Easley: Avondale Heights, Conestee, Greenville, Magnolia Acres, Mauldin, Parker, Piedmont, Powdersville, White Plains, Willow Heightsw, Woodberry, Woodville and Yorkwood.

Moore said the granite and countertops has changed so much over the past 15 years.

“With granite, the colors come in and out,” he said. “The style has changed so much in the last 15 years.”

Moore and QGC does simplify things like getting new cabinets.

“First, we make the appointment with the client,” Moore said. “They can drop by (the showroom) and pick out what colors that they like. Then, we go to the house and do all the measurements — sink centering, window centering, where the cabinets start and the walkways. We like to have it to where people can walk through their kitchen. Once we get those measurements, we come back here. Then at that time, if we haven’t picked out the colors, we’ll pick out the colors.”

As far as the flooring goes, Moore said the customers are a lot more educated in what they are picking out.

“They are not buying the 99-cent cheap stuff like they used to,” he said.

Overall, Moore has close to 18 years in the business. He has a passion for what he does. He might not be the type of owner to show up every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. He is more about getting top-notch results and making sure that the customers get what they want.

You can also check out their website for more details at: www.qualitygranitecabinetsflooring.com