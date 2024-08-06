EASLEY — Tobie Lowe did not have any complicated strategy when he took the mound in Wednesday night’s 8-0 victory over Central in the Senior Little League World Series game.

He just kept it simple.

“I was just trying to get ground balls and let my defense work,” said Lowe, who is 6-foot-3 and also plays basketball. “The defense was definitely behind me. It’s been great. I love to be around them (his teammates) all the time – the hotel, field. I’ve got a great team behind me. I love these guys.”

Lowe’s stat line featured six strong innings, only 3 hits, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. He threw a total of 75 pitches, with 43 of those pitches strikes.

SC D1 scored 3 runs in the first inning and another 3 runs in the fifth inning to seal the victory.

The South Carolina squad got plenty of punch from their cleanup hitter in Camden Finley (from Clinton). Finley went 2-for-3 at the plate, scored 3 runs, drove in 2 runs and drew a walk.

Finley is just 15 years old and brings a toughness and scrappiness to the team as a center-fielder.

“I”m just a dog,” said Finley, who stands in at 6-foot- and 155 pounds. “I’m really competitive at the sport I give everything and give the rest of it to God afterwards.”

Continued Finley, “It’s crazy playing with new people. We’ve got some guys who can swing it. I know if I get on, they’ll bring me in. I just have confidence in everyone and that’s why we’re here right now.”

Offensively for SC D1: Buzbee (1-4), Austin (2-4), Young (2-4), Finley (2-3), Phillips (1-2), Glenn (2-3), Lowe (0-3), Simpson (1-1), Sears (0-4), Patterson (0-4).

Ty Simpson came on in relief to pitch a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.