EASLEY — The American Legion baseball season is over. School is starting up for tons of students and football season is kicking in for a lot of sports fans.

But last week, there was an end-of-the-season cookout for the Post 52 Legion baseball team. Several of the players attended, a couple of coaches and members of Post 56 gave speeches and a strong sense of support echoed throughout Pope Field.

Pickens High School grad CJ Martin (shortstop and leadoff hitter) had 3 doubles, a home run, 5 stolen bases, 9 RBIs, 16 runs, and 15 walks this past season. Martin took some time after dinner to reflect what it’s been like playing on this legion baseball team the past couple of years.

“I was able to be a part of Post 52 for two seasons,” said Martin. “I had a great experience both years and truly enjoyed every minute. I feel that I have made a lot of growth as a player from the time I began two years ago. Representing our area is something that means a lot to me and I’m proud of the progress we made. I am very thankful for our coaches and leagionnaires for everything they did for myself and my team.”

Legion notes: Post 52 finished the season 10-13 overall after an 0-6 start to begin the season. Easley’s Levi Recio led the team in batting at .400 overall (14-of-35). Recio had 2 doubles, a triple, 11 RBIs, 8 runs and 4 walks. Daniel Counts batted .387 (12-of-31), had 3 doubles, 1 homer, 9 RBIs and 3 walks. Reid Smith batted .338 (23-of-68) with 5 doubles, 14 RBIs and 9 walks. Not to be overlooked was Joey McGovern with a .333 batting average (7-of-21) to go with a double and 3 home runs and 9 RBIs.