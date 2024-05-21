EASLEY — You can talk to Sam Houston for five minutes and quickly see his enthusiasm.

Houston starred as a linebacker at Easley High School and now he’s in his first year as the head football coach for the Green Wave. Coach Houston’s digging into the gridiron tradition of Easley football and is having his Spring Scrimmage on Friday at Brice Field. The middle school football players will play at 5 p.m. and then the high school players will go around 6 p.m.

There is no charge, either, to get in.

“We want to get the community involved in any way that we can,” said Houston, right after his camp session ended on Wednesday night. “We want everybody to be there and to support these guys. We’ll have some food trucks and selling Easley merchandise. We just want the community to come out — past players, whatever — just come out and hang out.”

As far as numbers, Houston said that he’s got about 75 kids who are rising sophomores to seniors. Some of the football players are still transitioning from baseball and track.

Houston has loaded up his coaching staff with some Easley alum, with some local names that should ring a bell to the hometown fans. The EHS alumni include: Mike Patrich (JV Head Coach/Linebackers), Holden Martin (Wide Receivers), Sean Thomas Faulkner (Defensive Backs) and Bart Owens (Defensive Line).

“It’s great. All of these guys have been part of successful programs here at Easley,” said Coach Houston. “They care for the school, the kids and the community. They just want to see this place succeed at its highest level and we have the perfect mix right now with those guys on our staff.”

Rounding out the coaching staff for Houston are: Matthew Stack (OL/QB), Brian Strickland (OL) and Jacob Peterman (DL/JV Defensive Coordinator).

Captains have not been named yet. They will be voted later on by the players.

Houston said he’s proud of all his players and the effort they putting forth. Jackson Wilson who plays guard and tackle on the line, is one player who has stood out. At the receiver position, Matthew Hillstock is coming off of a successful soccer season and has stepped. up. Runningback Jeremiah Patton is another player stepping up, along with Stone Turner on the defensive side of the ball. The passing ability of junior-to-be Jay Stoker quickly catches the eye of anyone at practice.

So remember, Friday night is the Spring Practice Scrimmage for the EHS football team.

High School Blitz: Ken Brown, the owner of the High School Blitz, was at an Easley spring football practice last week and was impressed with QB Jay Stoker and a couple other players.

Brown mentioned that the Junior Game (for rising juniors) will take place on Jan. 12 at Airport High School at 1 p.m.

“We open up registration early – right around October,” said Brown. “We’ll have over 600 kids registered for the games and we only take 88. Then when you take those 88, you’re like look at those 20 over there. So then, we start a waiting list for kids wanting to play. We’ll have kids out in the parking lot with their bags and their parents, waiting if someone doesn’t show up.”

About the magnitude of these games, Brown went on to say, “You are getting maximum exposure. You are playing against the best and you are getting streamed. You are getting everything you want with the college coaches watching it.”