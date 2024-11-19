PICKENS — Randal Beach is well-known as the Pickens Police Chief. However, when talking to him, it doesn’t take long to hear his appreciation and gratitude for military veterans.

“Between myself, my son and my father, we have 52 years of service to the United States military and I’m the Chaplain for the 3rd Battalion Marines Division,” said Beach.

A couple weeks ago, Beach was at the Sunrise Cemetery for a Veterans Day ceremony. He stayed long after the ceremony to visit with members of the local Knights of Columbus. “It was great having the Knights of Columbus (on Veterans Day),” said Beach, “and their 4th Degree folks who are very veteran-focused and mission focused.”

Beach lives not too far from Sunrise Cemetery in Pickens and he talked about his involvement in the Wreaths Across America the past four years.

Beach is planning to put on a big event for local residents and for them to mark their calendars – Wreaths Across American on December 14 at Sunrise Cemetery. It will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature music in honor of each branch of the military, as well as the 21-gun salute.

“For those who still stand watch – so to speak – as service members in cemeteries across the country,” said Beach. “We’ll have a full military committal-service to honor them, and the sounding of names in a very in-depth military (style) – that is very separate and distinct that begins at Arlington. So, it ties the nation together in terms of those veterans who have departed. Specifically, for these veterans who still stand watch in the cemetery. That’s what we’ll be doing again on December 14.”

Continued Beach, “You snap (to attention) when you hear your music branch. It draws you back to a time of your life. It’s quiet … what goes on in your mind and heart is private. There is the slow movement of people away from the cemetery and the quiet peace comes back over this space.”

Thompson and the U.S. Navy: Easley’s Jim Thompson served 37 years in the U.S. Navy and retired as a Captain. Thompson served as the Featured Speaker on Veterans Day at the Sunrise Cemetery.

He’s also served as a past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus.

“Today (on Veterans Day), our goal was to honor our veterans,” said Thompson. “We as a group – the Knights of Columbus – come to this (Sunrise) Cemetery every year, replace the flags and put new flags up. This year, we went to Florida and got a hold of the Public Affairs Officer and had him obtain a flag flown on a Navy destroyer. He was able to do that and the ship was named for a Medal of Honor winner. We then proceeded to have a small ceremony in which we did a retirement of the flag and raised the flag honorably.”

During his time in the Navy, Thompson was awarded the prestigious Legion of Merit ribbon. It is one of only two United States military decorations to be issued as a neck order (the other being the Medal of Honor) and the only United States military decoration that may be issued in degrees.

Added Thompson, “I just have this special calling for veterans and anytime I can participate in a veterans ceremony — then that’s what my calling is now that I’m retired.”

Thompson and his wife (Gail) have three daughters – Jackie, Christina and Hilarie.