EASLEY — The cupboards were not exactly full when Ashley Baker was hired as the new varsity girls basketball coach. She’s continued to lead the charge with the battle theme of “brick by brick.”

One thing you can’t beat – or even question – is the enthusiasm and energy that Baker has brought to the forefront.

Baker took some time recently to answer a couple of questions.

Q: Can you talk about how it has been putting this varsity team together and how you feel about your squad?

BAKER: It’s been great. I’m thankful for the opportunity I have to work here and recruit the hallways. Easley isn’t a girls basketball area…yet. So our roster is full of multi-sport athletes. That can be a challenge. With only 3 varsity returners, it’s a new team, but they work together and treat each other like they’ve been playing together all along. I was worried about coming into a new school, with new girls but they love me and I love them. I think that’s what makes a great team. You’ve heard me say brick by brick because my 3 core values for our program build on each other. 1. Relationship. With relationship we laid the foundation. 2. Growth. We should see growth between now and February. As basketball players and young women. 3. Success. On the court and off the court, we are celebrating success.

Q: Your thoughts on your varsity schedule this season?

BAKER: We’ve got a tough season ahead. This region is full of incredible players and teams. I’ve told my girls, we can be outsized, out-skilled, out-shot, outran but we won’t be outworked. My assistant and I are on the same page too, that we are going to have to out-coach. I’m a run and gun type coach which is different than what these girls are used to. I only want to set up a half court offense when we have to, so I’m trying to teach them how to have fun with the game by moving the ball down the floor. My goal is to have a suffocating defense which forces turnovers and hopefully, a lot of transition baskets for us.

Q: Abbi Vite brings an inside presence for your team and she can still hit the outside shot. Can you talk about where she is at right now and what she brings to your team?

BAKER: Any coach would be lucky to have someone like Abbi. She’s very versatile and can play any position on the floor. Abbi is an incredible leader, along with Kimbel Leach. The two of them have really stepped up this year to command the team. They push themselves and make everyone around them want to be better and work harder. They will be a huge part of our offense this year. They see and command the floor well and have great chemistry. They keep our offense active, which is something I have really emphasized since coming in. Being the senior returners for the team, I think they realized it was their time to step up and they have both answered the call well.

Q: Where is your JV squad at right now as far as numbers?

BAKER: Our JV team is a fun little group. Not a lot of basketball experience but they are coachable. Numbers have been low since I was hired earlier this year and I knew that coming in. I hope the community will feel my presence and my push to integrate our programs from the rec up and to change the culture here in Easley. We have the budget for a c-team girls basketball team and my goal is to be able to utilize that budget within the next few years.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to add about your team?

BAKER: The previous question leads me to this. I need the community to buy in. I love Easley and I love the support I have received so far but there is so much more work to be done. Easley girls basketball CAN be great. We have the facilities and the numbers in Easley to be great. My goal is to develop a since of pride here to keep athletes in Easley and I want parents to be excited about sending their girls up to us at the high school. As you stated in a previous article, it’s a new era. Change is coming. But it takes all of us to make it happen.

2024-25 Varsity Girls Basketball Roster

1 – Trinity Walker – PG/SG – JR

2 – Kate Kelley – PG/SG – JR

3 – Mae Ellis – SG – JR

4 – Aubrey Lee – SF – SO

10 – Payton Todd – C – SO

11 – Kimbel Leach – PG/SG – SR

22 – Josalynn Gamble – PF – SR

23 – Bre Johnson – SF – SR

24 – Abbi Vite – PF – SR

34 – Camora Little – C- JR

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.