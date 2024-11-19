CLEMSON — To honor Clemson’s deep military roots, as well as the decades of service and involvement that have followed, the University hosts its annual Military Appreciation Week from Monday, Nov. 18 to Saturday, Nov. 23. A variety of engaging events and activities are scheduled throughout the week on campus, concluding on Saturday afternoon with Clemson’s home football game against The Citadel.

Originally founded as a military school, Clemson University is intent on paying homage to this history, while also recognizing the organizations and individuals who uphold these traditions today. “This week is special at Clemson and allows you to learn more about our military heritage, as well as interact with current student veterans or ROTC cadets, who continue to carry on this legacy,” says Executive Director of Military Affairs and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Mullinax.

The schedule of events for the week features many exciting events open to the public, while others are exclusive to Clemson’s military audience.

On Monday, Nov. 18, miniature flags were displayed on Bowman Field. Additionally, a Military Experience Seminar was scheduled in Lee Hall where select members of Clemson’s military-connected community were invited to share their unique experiences with students from the master’s counseling program.

On Friday from 3-5 p.m, the Launchpad hosts the Clemson National Veterans Pitch Competition. Veterans who register to participate have the opportunity to pitch entrepreneurial ideas, as well as improve their overall presentation skills.

The Military Appreciation brunch, taking place from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in Carillon Gardens, is one of the signature events of the week, designed to specifically celebrate Clemson’s military community. President Jim Clements will offer remarks, followed by a keynote address from Mullinax.

The Scroll of Honor flag planting — one of the week’s most impactful demonstrations — takes place starting at 6 p.m on Thursday, Nov. 21. This year, volunteers are planting 498 American flags, equal to the number of stones in the Scroll of Honor Memorial, to honor the Clemson alumni who died in service to our nation. Mullinax speaks of this event very highly. “You gain so much perspective from honoring these men by talking with others as you place the flags,” he says. Student veterans and members of the Military Council are also leading tours of the Scroll of Honor on Wednesday from 12-4 p.m. and Friday from 9-11 a.m.

On Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the amphitheater, the Clemson Red Cross Club and Sigma Alpha Epsilon are hosting the first-ever military movie night. “Top Gun: Maverick” is the featured film. The event also includes food trucks, vendors, a donation drive for the Anderson VA Clinic, and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Military Appreciation Week culminates on Saturday with Clemson football’s 3:30 p.m. home kickoff against The Citadel. Prior to the game, fans and members of the community can visit Bowman Field to observe a display of authentic military vehicles, or they can stop by the Scroll of Honor around noon to witness the Pershing Rifles conducting the U.S. Flag Change Out Ceremony. During the game, there are several customs to honor soldiers — current, retired, and fallen — as well as many other traditions in association with the military community.

Clemson’s Office of Military and Veteran Engagement (MVE) consistently produces high involvement rates and earns widespread recognition. In the last year, the program has taken significant strides — a second MVE Resource Center was opened on campus, the Pershing Rifles won their 12th National Drill Championship, and the University advanced nearly 100 spots in the Military Times ranking of Best Schools for Veterans. To top it all off, Clemson achieved a No. 7 national ranking as a Military Friendly School.

Overall, the collection of this week’s unique events aims to respect and uphold Clemson’s rich military heritage, while celebrating the countless contributions that the Clemson military community has made to the University and the nation as a whole.