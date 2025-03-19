EASLEY — In a significant effort to promote inclusivity, mobility and excercise among local students with disabilities, the Rotary Club of Easley has donated two adaptive bikes — one to Forest Acres Elementary and another to Pickens Middle School. These specialized bikes are designed to accommodate students with varying physical limitations, offering students opportunities for physical activity and social engagement.

Adaptive bikes have been shown to provide substantial benefits for children with disabilities, particularly for non-verbal students. Engaging in cycling can improve motor skills, boost self-esteem, and facilitate communication development. A pilot study highlighted in Frontiers in Pediatrics found that adaptive cycling serves as an effective school-based rehabilitation intervention for students with disabilities, fostering both physical and social development. Additionally the bikes provide an additional vehicle to assist students with changing their environment; going from classroom to play ground, or track & field area making playtime more diverse and fun!

President of Rotary Club of Easley, Danny McMullen said: “It’s easy to support programs like this that directly enhance students learning and well-being. Our partnership with Pedals Possible and Heather’s Ride has been incredible already and we look forward to placing several more of these bikes in schools for many years to come. Our goal is to have each Pickens County School with at least two bikes.”

At both Forest Acres and Pickens Middle, the new bikes will be integrated into physical education programs, allowing students with mobility challenges to participate alongside their peers. The teachers plan to utilize the adaptive bike in its physical education curriculum through the direction of Lindsay Stewart, Director of Special Services for Pickens County Schools. The school district recognizes the importance of providing all students with the opportunity to engage in physical activities, which are crucial for developing motor skills, enhancing mood, and improving overall health.

The Rotary Club of Easley’s commitment to enhancing the lives of local students through such donations exemplifies the organization’s dedication to service and community well-being. By providing adaptive bikes, the club not only supports physical health but also promotes social inclusion and personal development among students.

About the Rotary Club of Easley:

The Rotary Club of Easley is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million volunteers, committed to addressing challenges and improving lives worldwide. The Easley chapter focuses on various community service projects aimed at promoting health, education, and inclusivity, hoping to make a positive and lasting impact in the local community.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Easley and its initiatives, please visit their Facebook page and/or be our guest at lunch. Club meets at The Carr Center every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. — Across from the Silos on Folger Ave. in downtown Easley.