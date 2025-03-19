PICKENS COUNTY — You might have heard of Momentum Bike Club?

Cameron Smith serves at the Challenge Team Coordinator for the club.

“Momentum Bike Club is dedicated to supporting the lives of under-resourced young people through a comprehensive youth development program,” said Smith. “Using cycling as a platform, we foster mentoring relationships that promote health, well-being, and personal growth. Our organization consists of 10 clubs, serving approximately 200 young people across Greenville and Pickens County.

The Momentum Bike Club Challenge Team specifically serves high school students across the Upstate, providing them with a supportive space to continue their development. The team rides on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month, with students and mentors typically spending 15 hours together per month — forming close-knit and impactful relationships.

This past weekend, a few Challenge team members had the opportunity to participate in the Pint Station 5K for the second time. Each year, Challenge Team members have proudly placed in their age groups, and they continue to look forward to this event as a meaningful experience for our youth.

