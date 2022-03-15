CLEMSON — The Clemson Literary Festival returns March 30 – April 1 with a lineup of accomplished authors, headlined by keynote Lauren Groff.

Each morning of the three-day event will begin with a Book Fair at the Cooper Library Bridge from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by readings and presentations across campus. A complete schedule of the festival can be seen here. All events are free and open to the public.

The 15th Annual Headliner Reading with Lauren Groff will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 in the Self Auditorium in the Strom Thurmond Institute.

Groff is the author of six books of fiction, most recently the novel MATRIX. Her work has won The Story Prize, the ABA Indies’ Choice Award and France’s Grand Prix de l’Héroïne. She was twice a finalist for the National Book Award for Fiction and the Kirkus Prize and was shortlisted for the National Book Critics Circle Prize, the Southern Book Prize and the Los Angeles Times Prize. She has received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, and was named one of Granta’s Best of Young American Novelists. Her work has been translated into over 30 languages.

Other authors slated to participate include:

Kemi Alabi

Steve Almond

Sandra Beasley

Nickole Brown

Steven Dunn

Jessica Jacobs

Sally Wen Mao

Reginald McKnight

Joanna Ruocco

Mark Sibley-Jones

“We are so excited to host these eleven incredible authors and poets,” said Miciah Pendarvis, student director of the festival. “It has been such a treat to correspond with them, and I cannot wait to hear each and every one of them read at our events.”

A complete listing of authors and their works is available on the Clemson Literary Festival’s website.