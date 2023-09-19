EASLEY — United Way of Pickens County recently announced Matt Smith has joined its leadership team as the Director of Financial Stability.

Smith comes to United Way of Pickens County with 15 years of public education experience. He has served as program director for the Liberty Bands where he led the PRIDE of Liberty Marching Band to new heights as a state finalist for the first time in school history.

Prior to Smith’s appointment at Liberty, he was the band director at Seneca High School where he was responsible for massive program growth, marching band state recognition, and receiving the coveted Outstanding Performance Award. He holds degrees from Morehead State University, the University of South Carolina, and Arkansas State University.

Smith has extensive leadership experience working with students, parents, faculty and the community and a proven track record of creating and developing new, successful programs.

As Director of Financial Stability, Smith will manage United Way of Pickens County’s strategic direction and lead its community investment in creating financial independence and stability for the Pickens County community.

“We are thrilled to have such a talented individual join the United Way family and our work to improve the lives of our neighbors and strengthen Pickens County as a whole,” said Julie Capaldi, United Way’s president and CEO.