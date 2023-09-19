PICKENS COUNTY — Kim Wilson, teacher at Ambler Elementary, has been named the 2023-2024 School District of Pickens County Teacher of the Year. Wilson was announced as the winner at SDPC’s 2023 Support Employee and Teacher of the Year Banquet on Monday, Sept. 11, at which support employees and teachers of the year for each of the district’s 23 schools, career & technology center, and alternative education program were honored.

Wilson is a valuable member of the Ambler Elementary staff, teaching 5th grade math. Fifth grade is a new adventure for Wilson as she spent more than 20 years teaching First Grade before being selected as an Intervention Support Specialist –finding learning gaps students might have in both math and reading post-COVID and reteaching these skills using positive relationships to motivate students. Principal Carlton Lewis challenged Kim with an opportunity to teach 5th grade math this year, sharing that, “Kim has the rare skill of being able to reach students no matter what their age or ability.”

Prior to Ambler, Wilson taught at Forest Acres Elementary in Easley and also Bakers Chapel Elementary in Greenville County. She is a 1995 graduate of Lander University and earned a Master of Education degree from Southern Wesleyan University. During her time at Forest Acres, Wilson served as a Master Teacher for the Clemson University Teacher Residency Program, hosting teacher residents as they completed their graduate teacher residency field experience.

Wilson is a strong believer that building relationships is important in reaching students. “I want my classroom to feel like a family. We take care of each other and accept each other’s differences,” stated Wilson. “Fostering positive relationships with students takes time. Creating a positive and supportive learning environment will help students feel valued and respected. In return, we will use the strong relationships we form to foster an environment that motivates students to perform to their highest potential.”

Courtney Vaughn, Reading Coach at Ambler Elementary, commented that, ”I have never worked with someone so dedicated and always willing to help. She is positive, dependable, respectful, hard-working, and has the biggest heart for reaching children. She truly listens to them [students] as they confide in her about their struggles in school and with their home life. She is one of the most passionate educators I have ever had the honor to work with, and the impact she has made on the students and staff cannot be measured.”

Tammy Durham, a parent of one of Wilson’s former students, explained her impact in a recommendation letter for the award. “I have witnessed Mrs. Wilson going above and beyond to ensure her students are loved as well as achieving academic success.” In describing how Wilson worked with her son, Durham shared, “We had no idea at the time how much her persistence in getting [our child] to learn would change the directory of our child’s life… It wasn’t until later in my SDPC career that I learned Mrs. Wilson had this passion for teaching and learning for ALL of her students and not just [our child], even though she made [our child] and us feel like [our child] was the complete center of her attention… In a world where trust is becoming rare, Mrs. Wilson became a most trusted “member” of our family.”

Wilson stated that, “It is important for students to see and feel us celebrate their successes and we should also encourage them to learn from their mistakes. It is crucial for students to know we believe in their potential.”

Kim Wilson was one of four finalists for the award, along with Amanda Eron from Easley High School, Kathryn Gandy from Hagood Elementary School, and Taylor Holden from Six Mile Elementary School.

Chris McConnell, Coordinator of Grounds for the Operations department in the School District of Pickens County (SDPC), was named the 2023-2024 SDPC Support Employee of the Year.

McConnell originally joined the SDPC Operations department following previous experience in running a private sawmill business. He is now the leader of all the district grounds crews, responsible for everything from the grass cutting and mulching at all of the 30+ sites in SDPC to the approval, installation, and maintenance of playground equipment throughout the district.

“I have recognized Mr. McConnell from his first day with SDPC,” said Forest Acres principal, Andy Holliday. “He always has a positive attitude and is always willing to help from fixing playground equipment to having mulch placed around the building.”

When Pickens Elementary received the Lowe’s Hometown Grant in 2022, Chris was deeply involved in the process of renovating the school garden. Tiffany Hobart, 4K teacher at Pickens Elementary, who wrote the grant said, “When I had a problem arise, he [Chris] was right there trying to offer solutions that met code and allowed us to make the most of the outdoor learning space for the students. There was not a time when he was not involved. He is truly a behind-the-scenes employee who is pouring into students without any recognition.”

Travis Smith, Executive Director for Operations, shared, “Chris leads the grounds crew, striking the perfect balance between teaching and accountability. It is not uncommon to find him working alongside the team, leading by example, and ensuring that tasks are completed to the highest standards. Chris’s dedication and hard work have earned him the respect and appreciation of his colleagues, school staff, and administrators, making him a highly valued member of the team. His friendliness and approachability make him a go-to person for assistance and support, making a significant impact on the overall productivity and effectiveness of our department.”

A statement that sums up McConnell is: “Chris’s passion for serving others and unwavering commitment to our district’s mission truly set him apart as a deserving recipient of this prestigious honor.”

McConnell was one of four finalists for the award, along with Misty Black from Liberty Middle School, Willa Gleason from the Pickens County Career and Technology Center (PCCTC), and Leigh Ligon from R.C. Edwards Middle School.