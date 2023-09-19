EASLEY — If you have a passion for volunteering, then United Way of Pickens County needs you! Each tax season, Pickens County volunteers serve well over 1000 of their low to moderate income neighbors by providing free tax preparation assistance through Free File.

Free File is an IRS certified program which helps families and individuals with a household income of $60,000 or less to maximize their earnings and keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets. The average household income of those served through Free File is $20,000.

Volunteers are needed to serve as greeters, tax preparers, interpreters and more. Training and certification are provided, and there is even special training provided for volunteers to assist foreign tax payers, such as refugees and international students.

Learn more about this rewarding volunteer opportunity at an upcoming information session. Information sessions will be held at libraries across the community and run October 4-23.

Learn more at www.uwpickens.org/tax-volunteers.