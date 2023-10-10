POWDERSVILLE — Anderson School District One recently announce Powdersville High School has been named by the College Board to the 2023 Advanced Placement (AP) School Honor Roll.

“We are very proud of the work that Powdersville High School has done to increase the participation rate of students taking AP courses and the dedication of the teachers and students to be successful in these most rigorous courses,” said Superintendent Robbie Binnicker.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results and broadening access for students.

Schools can earn this recognition annually based on the school’s ability to increase the college-going culture, to provide opportunities for students to earn college credit and to maximize college readiness.

“It is a great honor to be recognized as an AP Honor Roll School for the 2023 year,” said Principal Adam Lanford. “To have 40% of the class of 2023 complete at least one AP course and 70% of those earn a 3 or higher is a testament to the outstanding work of our students, faculty and staff.”