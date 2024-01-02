SIX MILE – A Pickens man has died following a crash Friday evening in Six Mile.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:42 p.m. on North Main Street near Spur Road.

Troopers said a Jeep was traveling south on North Main Street when it hit a Volkswagen sedan that was stopped and attempting to make a left turn into a private drive.

The driver of the Jeep, identified by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office as 49-year-old Jeffery Abercrombie of Pickens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Three other passengers of the Jeep were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen did not sustain any injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

