PICKENS — On Monday, the School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees named Jeff Duncan as the next Assistant Superintendent for Human Resource Services.

The position has been vacant since June 2023, according to district officials. Duncan will assume his new position at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

“Mr. Duncan brings a tremendous set of knowledge and skills to this position, experiencing great success as a principal at three schools at both the middle school and high school levels in the School District of Pickens County (SDPC)”, said Superintendent Danny Merck. “Throughout his time in administration, his work has made a measurable impact in attracting great employees and then providing them the necessary support and training to be successful. We look forward to his leadership in continuing our efforts to attract world-class educators and support staff to SDPC.”

Duncan is currently the principal of Pickens High School, where he has served since 2021. Prior to this, Duncan served as principal at R.C. Edwards Middle School in Central from 2014-2021. Duncan was also principal at Pickens Middle, where he served for one year as they transitioned into the new building. Before leading Pickens Middle, Duncan was an assistant principal at Daniel High from 2007-2013. Duncan also served as a social studies teacher and football coach at Easley High from 2002 to 2007. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in secondary education history and geography from Clemson University, a master’s degree in school leadership from Furman University, and an education specialist degree in administration and supervision from Clemson University. He is currently pursuing an educational doctorate in Education Improvement Science from Clemson University.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to continue to serve SDPC as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resource Services,” said Duncan. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to learn and work with the leadership team in SDPC under the excellent leadership of Superintendent Dr. Merck. I am excited about the future of SDPC as we continue to work to meet the needs of our community”.

Duncan is married to Bonnie Duncan and has a 12-year-old daughter, Paige. They currently reside in Clemson.

A new principal for Pickens High School, following Duncan’s departure, has not yet been named.

