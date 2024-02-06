A new coffee shop is in town!

There was a grand opening for Anthem Coffee last Saturday. It is located in downtown Easley at 100 South Pendleton Street. It’s on the same side of the street as Iron Horse Steamers (two doors down) and it is directly across the street from Trophies Unlimited.

“We’ll grow with the business and see where it takes us,” said owner Susanna Shimp-Huntington, “(We’re) blessed and want to be a blessing to others. We want to be a part of the community and be a place that’s welcoming … a door of hope.”

Shimp-Huntington went on to say, “We love to support local and be part of (the) community. Building relationships.”

Anthem Coffee is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The seating is 20 to 30 people with Indie Pop and relaxing music. The type of drinks they offer are coffee, Lattes, Matcha, Hot Chocolate, Tea and Nitro.

Plus, they do offer pastries, muffins, cinnamon rolls, crumb bars and some gluton free options.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.