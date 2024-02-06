PICKENS COUNTY — Clemson Hoops: Spartanburg’s PJ Hall has joined an elite group of players who have scored over 1,400 points, pulled down over 500 rebounds and have blocked over 100 shots. The list includes:

PJ Hall (2020-present)

Trevor Booker (2006-10)

Dale Davis (1987-91)

Elden Campbell (1986-90)

Tree Rollins (1973-77)

2024 Clemson Football Schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Georgia (in Atlanta)

Sept. 7: APPALACHIAN STATE

Sept. 14: OPEN

Sept. 21: NC STATE

Sept. 28: OPEN

Oct. 5: at Florida St.

Oct. 12: at Wake Forest

Oct. 19: VIRGINIA

Oct. 26: OPEN

Nov. 2: LOUISVILLE

Nov. 9: at Virginia Tech

Nov. 16: at Pittsburgh

Nov. 23: THE CITADEL

Nov. 30: SOUTH CAROLINA

A heartbreaking loss: The Clemson men’s basketball team fell to Virginia 66-65 on Saturday afternoon at Little John Coliseum.

Mark the Date for Memorial Day Weekend: The 3rd Annual Palmetto Heroes Hike will take place on Saturday, May 25 at the Swamp Rabbit Trail. Local residents have the option of a 12-mile or a 6-mile hike. Hike cost is $50 (t-shirt and after party). After party only is $30 (music, bbq and beer). This is benefitting local first responder and veteran service organizations.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.