PICKENS COUNTY — Clemson Hoops: Spartanburg’s PJ Hall has joined an elite group of players who have scored over 1,400 points, pulled down over 500 rebounds and have blocked over 100 shots. The list includes:
PJ Hall (2020-present)
Trevor Booker (2006-10)
Dale Davis (1987-91)
Elden Campbell (1986-90)
Tree Rollins (1973-77)
2024 Clemson Football Schedule
Aug. 31: vs. Georgia (in Atlanta)
Sept. 7: APPALACHIAN STATE
Sept. 14: OPEN
Sept. 21: NC STATE
Sept. 28: OPEN
Oct. 5: at Florida St.
Oct. 12: at Wake Forest
Oct. 19: VIRGINIA
Oct. 26: OPEN
Nov. 2: LOUISVILLE
Nov. 9: at Virginia Tech
Nov. 16: at Pittsburgh
Nov. 23: THE CITADEL
Nov. 30: SOUTH CAROLINA
A heartbreaking loss: The Clemson men’s basketball team fell to Virginia 66-65 on Saturday afternoon at Little John Coliseum.
Mark the Date for Memorial Day Weekend: The 3rd Annual Palmetto Heroes Hike will take place on Saturday, May 25 at the Swamp Rabbit Trail. Local residents have the option of a 12-mile or a 6-mile hike. Hike cost is $50 (t-shirt and after party). After party only is $30 (music, bbq and beer). This is benefitting local first responder and veteran service organizations.
Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.