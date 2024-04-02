PICKENS COUNTY — The Clemson chapters of the Student Veterans Association and SALUTE Veterans National Honor Society will host the Mile of Honor on Saturday, April 6, an annual walk on main campus.

The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the President’s Rotunda on Parkway Drive. A short program will be followed by a one-mile walk to the Scroll of Honor adjacent to Memorial Stadium.

The event is held annually on Saturday prior to Clemson’s spring football game as a celebration of those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice as members of the United States armed forces.

The walk is free, while t-shirts and other items will be available for purchase. Participants receive small American flags to place at the Scroll of Honor in recognition of 498 Clemson alumni who died while serving in the military. Parking is available behind Sikes Hall, in Bryan Circle or across from Hendrix Student Center.