EASLEY — At its 76th Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon on March 14, the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce presented its annual leadership and small business awards to honor several businesses and individuals for their leadership, business success, and community service.

Three awards were presented to recognize volunteer leadership to the chamber. Joey Hawkins with Fort Hill Natural Gas Authority was honored as the 2023 Board Director of the Year in recognition of dedicated service to the chamber’s Board of Directors. Evan Landreth with Powdersville Water was recognized as the 2023 Powdersville Business Council Advisory Board Member of the Year, and Amber Davis with Thrive Chiropractic was honored as the 2023 Downtown Easley Business Council Advisory Board Member of the Year.

In addition, several awards were presented recognizing business and individual achievement. State Farm Insurance-Amanda McGinty Agency was honored as the 2024 Small Business of the Year for her business success and commitment to community service. The 2024 Non-Profit of the Year honor was presented to Family Promise of Pickens County for their dedicated work in serving homeless families with children under 18 years of age. Tasha Gilstrap with Gilstrap Roofing was honored as the 2024 Young Professional of the Year for her professional achievements and community service activities. Receiving the 2024 Pillar of the Community Award was TU Engraving & Awards to honor

their 43 years of celebrating and recognizing businesses, as well as generations of local families, with trophies, awards, and keepsakes.

As part of the event, Duke Energy also presented its annual Citizenship and Service Award, which honors an individual who uses their time, talents and passion to set a standard and foster a culture for citizenship, service and community responsibility for others. Cindy Hopkins, President of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce, was honored as the 2024 Duke Energy award recipient for her 22 years of chamber of commerce leadership, especially her 12 years of service to the Easley Chamber and local community.

Cindy Hopkins, President of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce, stated, “It’s an honor to recognize the success and leadership of local business leaders whose contributions are building a strong foundation for long-term community growth and sustainability. Our chamber offers our sincere gratitude for their leadership, which serves as an example for all of us. Regarding the award I’m so extremely surprised and honored to receive, it’s been a true privilege to serve this chamber and community and I’m forever grateful for the support this community has given me over the years.”

Established in 1935, the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce represents approximately 350 business investors with a mission to serve as an advocate for business growth and sustainability in the greater Easley-Powdersville area. For more information on the chamber and its annual business award presentations, visit www.easleychamber.org.