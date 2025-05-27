EASLEY — During football season, you could see Trey Sutton on the sidelines with an injury.

So a couple months later, no one really expected too much from Sutton in the baseball season.

“It was a pleasant surprise,” said EHS coach Gill Payne, after his team finished 15-15 this past season. “He was pitching behind a lot of guys (the previous season).”

But to the credit of Sutton, he established himself as the No. 2 starter on the Green Wave varsity baseball team. He turned in a respectable 3.35 E.R.A. and a 5-4 record with one complete game. Sutton threw a total of 46 innings, had only 15 walks and struck out 21 batters.

“He throws that cutter, a fastball, a changeup and a slider,” Payne said. “He hits his spots well. Velocity wise he’s been in the mid 80s. He fields his position really well off the mound and he does the same at third base.”

