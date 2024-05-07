PICKENS – AnMed has earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization.

The distinction serves as independent certification of the comprehensive health system’s efforts to minimize risk and maximize safety, and it comes on the heels of the system’s 11 Certified Zero Harm Awards from the South Carolina Hospital Association.

“Our team is wholly devoted to exceptional, compassionate care, and that starts with safety,” said AnMed CEO William Kenley. “Our patients, their needs and their experiences are at the center of everything that we do, so it’s gratifying to know that The Leapfrog Group validates our team’s efforts to guard and enhance our patients’ welfare.”

Leapfrog assigns “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grades to general hospitals across the nation based on more than 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“Everyone who works at AnMed should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication of at every level and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank AnMed, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety.”