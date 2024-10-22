EASLEY — On Sunday, September 22, 2024, Easley Union Missionary Baptist Church celebrated its 160th church anniversary. The church was organized in 1864 when a small group of Black people gathered regularly to worship God. They held prayer services and sang songs, most times secretly, in the homes and yards of individuals throughout the community. The history of the Black church up until 1864 is closely tied to the broader history of slavery and the fight for freedom.

In 1900, land was purchased on Runion Street for the purpose of providing a church building. Fifty years later in 1954, a brick structure was erected as Easley Union Baptist Church, and in 1976, the current structure was built which represented the consecrated efforts of the congregation. During the 1990s, the congregation began large scale participation in servant ministries and voted to add “Missionary” to the church’s name, thus becoming Easley Union Missionary Baptist Church.

Through the years, Easley Union Missionary Baptist Church has been blessed with the following pastoral leadership: Rev. Elie Earl (1870s), Rev. John T. McKissick (1921-1939), Rev. C. C. Stewart (1945-1974), Rev. Curtis L. Cruell (1974-2011), Rev. Artis Bufford (2013-2017), and Dr. James H. Williams (2017-present). Currently, in 2024, six associate ministers serve along with Dr. Williams: Rev. Georgia Beasley, Minister Connie Brown, Minister Carla Hall, Rev. Morris Henderson, Minister Carolyn Moore, and Evangelist Amy Bowens Preston. Deacon John Alexander serves as Chairman of the Board of Deacons and Mr. Tony Stokes serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Proclamations were presented from Governor Henry McMaster for the State of South Carolina and from Mayor Lisa R. Talbert for the City of Easley, both declaring Sunday, September 22, 2024, as Easley Union Missionary Baptist Church 160th Anniversary Celebration Day.

The celebratory worship service included participation from all choirs, the youth praise dancers, and members of the congregation who presented the contextual setting when the church was organized, the church’s history, reading of the proclamations, and a montage of highlights throughout the years. Rev. Carl Allmond, Pastor of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Pickens, SC, delivered the anniversary message. Dr. James Williams, Senior Pastor of Easley Union Missionary Baptist Church presided during the worship service. Ms. Michelle Rogers served as chairperson for the 160th celebration activities.