Peaking at the right time?

It sure seems that way for the Easley High School cross country teams.

On Saturday, the Easley Cross Country team competed at the Greer Yellow Jacket Cross Country Invitational. There were 18 teams present and the Green Wave had a great showing! The varsity girls finished 2nd overall, the varsity boys finished 6th overall, the JV girls were 11th, and the JV boys were 3rd overall.

Individual Medalists:

Acie Vincent was third overall and Joby White was 6th overall. Both girls ran top 20 times in SC 5A for the season so far. Acie ran an 18:45 and Joby ran a 19:00.

“Both girls are looking strong and were All-State last year at the 4A level,” said EHS Cross Country Coach Braxton Sheriff. “They should have a great opportunity to make the All-State team again this year for 5A. Both girls were in the lead pack for almost the entire race.

“Lucas Miller has been showing a ton of potential as the season has progressed. He finished 4th overall in the JV race and ran an 18:24. The Easley boys have a deep varsity group and that depth has been building over the years. Lucas was able to beat out some teammates in the varsity race and will look to run on the varsity team into the Championship Phase of the season. He has mainly been a track athlete and this year he transitioned to cross country to help build up his stamina and endurance. Based on his summer and fall that he is putting together, he is looking to have an even better spring Track season.”

Overall PR’s:

“We had a tremendous number of Personal Records (PR’s) for us Saturday,” said Coach Sheriff. “We had 27 total for girls and boys. Anytime you run a PR, it is a great day, even if it is just one second faster. Most of the time, it is you vs. you out there pushing yourself against the competition, but also the clock. Some people go multiple seasons without a PR and yet we had several along with many season Bests (SB’s).”

Girls:

Acie Vincent- SB (18:45)

Kara Cisco- PR (20:30)

Maddy Caples- SB (21:15)

Julia Menendez- PR (22:05)

Claire Kish- PR (22:25)

Madison Alexander- PR (25:58)

Madlyn Harriott PR (26:41)

Taryn Craft- PR (27:41)

Brenn Bailey- PR (29:40)

Nora Williams- PR (29:40)

Ansley McCarson- PR (29:42)

Alyssa Robson- PR (31:27)

Abigail Simmons- PR (36:22)

Boys:

Akira Ogawa- SB (16:21)

Julius Adams- PR (17:17)

Grayson Spinks SB (17:24)

Ethan Mackey- PR (17:29)

Lucas Miller- PR (18:24)

Corbin Lea- PR (20:26)

Caleb Freeze- PR (21:17)

Parker Ledford- PR (21:37)

Colden Trotter- SB (22:21)

Bruce Bautista- PR (22:23)

Carson Poirrer- PR (23:01)

Will Collins- PR (23:15)

Anthony Romero- PR (23:50)

Eli Galloway- PR (24:48)

Eli Irvin- PR (24:55)

Bronson Bell- PR (24:57)

Jeyden Acevedo- PR (25:27)

Jaxson Pitts- PR (25:29)

Eric Hogan- PR (27:21)

Sawyer Holden- SB (28:29)

Notable Performances in the last 2 weeks of Easley Cross Country Athletes moving into the Top 15 All-Time Fastest Times at Easley HS:

Girls:

Jaylee White (20:40.90)

Kara Cisco (20:35.34)

Joby White (18:50.90)

Boys:

Ian Menendez (16:50.90)

“With the teams entering into the Championship Phase of the season, I do expect those athletes along with a few others to start climbing the Top 15 times,” said Coach Sheriff. “We have several girls and boys that could move into that top 15. We also have Acie Vincent at No. 2 (Girls) and Akira Ogawa at No. 4 (Boys).”

Remaining meets:

Region Championship Saturday October 26th at Duckworth in Anderson (YMCA Sports Complex)

Pickens County Championship Saturday November 9th at Pickens HS

State Qualifier at Fort Jackson in Columbia Friday November 15th

State Championship at Newberry Thursday November 21st

