PICKENS COUNTY — The City of Pickens Special Election Runoff will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Only registered voters who live inside the municipal boundaries of the City of Pickens may participate in this election.

Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13th through Friday, Nov. 15th, at the Pickens County Voter Registration & Elections: 222 McDaniel Ave, Pickens, SC 29671.

The following precincts and polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day: 121 North Pickens, 124 East Pickens, 125 Glassy Mountain, and 154 Crescent Hill: City of Pickens Maintenance Bldg, 133 Railroad St, Pickens, 29671.

122 West Pickens and 123 South Pickens: Griffin Ebenezer Baptist Church, 450 Garvin St, Pickens, 29671

Voters will be asked to provide one of the following valid Photo IDs for early voting and at their polling place:

• S.C. Driver’s License (Includes standard License and REAL ID.)

• S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card (Includes standard ID card and REAL ID)

• S.C Voter Registration Card with Photo

• Federal Military ID (Includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and Veterans Affairs Benefits Cards)

• U.S. Passport (Includes US Passport ID Card)

If you have one of these Photo IDs, you are ready to vote. Voters should remember to bring one of these IDs with them to the polling place. Voters without Photo ID can get one free of charge from the Department of Motor Vehicles or their county voter registration office. Voters who encounter an obstacle to getting a Photo ID should bring their paper voter registration card without a photo with them to their polling place. These voters can then sign an affidavit swearing to their identity and to their obstacle to obtaining a Photo ID and vote a provisional ballot. This ballot will count unless the County Board of Voter Registration and Elections has grounds to believe the affidavit is false. For more information on Photo ID, visit https://scVOTES.gov or contact your County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.

At 9:00 a.m. on November 19, 2024 the County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will begin its examination of the absentee ballot return envelopes at the Pickens County Voter Registration & Elections Office, 222 McDaniel Ave., B-9, Pickens, SC, 29671; 864-898-5948.

At 1:30 p.m. on November 21, 2024 the County Board of Canvassers will hold a hearing to determine the validity of all provisional ballots cast in this election. This hearing will be held in the main conference room of 222 McDaniel Ave., Pickens, SC, 29671