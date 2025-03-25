Annual Forest Fest returns March 29

A recent report found that the Forest is home to approximately 1,200 species of vascular plants, including 44 rare species tracked by SCDNR. (Courtesy photo).

PICKENS COUNTY — The Clemson Experimental Forest will host Forest Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 29 at the Issaqueena Trailhead, E. Dam Road, in Central.

Free and open to the public, Forest Fest is an interactive event designed to connect youth, families, students and the community with the biodiversity of the South Carolina Upstate, while highlighting the importance of environmental stewardship and natural resource management.

Clemson College began supervising the land that would become the Clemson Experimental Forest in 1939 under a federal agreement. Over nearly 100 years, careful management has transformed what was once depleted farmland into a resource for teaching, research and outreach, as well as a valued community asset.

A recent report found that the Forest is home to approximately 1,200 species of vascular plants, including 44 rare species tracked by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and 17 species recommended for tracking.

Forest Fest is funded and organized by students, faculty, and staff in Clemson Cooperative Extension, the Department of Forestry and Environmental Conservation, and the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management.

Forest Fest Highlights

This year’s Forest Fest will offer opportunities to:

• Strengthen relationships with local partners in natural resources and youth development.

• Build skills through collaborative learning with Clemson students studying forestry, wildlife and parks management.

• Participate in hands-on educational activities showcasing the wonders of forests.

• Explore career paths in natural resources, research and environmental stewardship.

• Engage in 4-H programs and interactive learning experiences for all ages.

• Foster connections between Clemson University and the surrounding Upstate communities.

“There is important research taking place in the Clemson Experimental Forest, and it serves as a training ground where Clemson students develop the skills necessary to become forestry and wildlife professionals,” said Rob Baldwin, professor and executive director of the Clemson Experimental Forest. “But it is equally important as a place where the public can engage with nature, and that is what we hope to celebrate with Forest Fest.”

Activities and Attractions

Activities will include:

• Face painting

• Kayaking and paddleboarding

• Forestry Commission fire trucks

• Project Learning Tree activities

• Creek sampling demonstrations by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources

• Guided plant walks

• Fairy house exploration

• Live reptile interactions and educational sessions

• Entomology exhibits and displays

• Leave No Trace games

• Clemson research presentations on forest ecology and management

• Simpell Sammies food truck lakeside

Local residents are reminded Issaqueena Lake Road will be routed one way during the event. For more information, follow Clemson Extension on all social media platforms.