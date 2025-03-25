EASLEY — The Easley Fire Department has made it known that they have smoke alarms for ones in need.

But last week, Fire Chief Brad Owen has another helpful message that he wants to get out: The Free Carbon Monoxide Alarms Program.

“Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas,” said Owen, last week at the Business Professionals Meeting in Easley at Rock Springs Church. “So, it can be a silent killer if you don’t have something to make you aware. We are trying to make sure that we don’t have anyone out there who needs one that does not have one. In some cases, we go out and find out that they don’t have a fire alarm and we will provide that if we see a need.”

Ones eligible for a free CO Alarm are: Senior citizens, living with a disability, living within the city limits of Easley and limited income.

The need, though, has to be there for getting a free CO alarm.

For example, if your home has gas appliances, gas heating, or an attached garage, it is crucial to have a CO alarm on every level of your home, Owen said.

You can look on the Easley Fire Department Facebook page for additional details. To request an alarm, you can also email Chief Owen at: CoAlarmRequest@easleyfd.org