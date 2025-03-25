EASLEY — When you see Zach Jochimsen on the mound, you might think he’s also an offensive lineman or a nose guard in football. He stands in at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds.

But he’s not.

Yet, he brings that “football mentality” to the pitching mound for the Easley High School baseball team.

He said he just throws strikes and added: “My mindset on the mound is I’m better than you.”

Jochimsen, nicknamed “Fluffy” since the sixth grade, also goes by Joe to some. He played football growing up until he dislocated his growth plate in his ankle and then he just focused on baseball.

Last Thursday night, Jochimsen came on in relief to get the save in a 6-4 win over a talented Woodmont team. He pitched the final 2 innings for the save, scattered 3 hits, did not allow any walks, and struck out one batter in a 32-pitch effort.

“He’s been a big surprise for us,” said Green Wave coach Gill Payne, right after the win. “He came out of tryouts and kind of earned that spot. He’s one of our first guys in and probably a three starter for us. He’s just so confident and exudes it to where everybody else is confident, especially when he is on the mound. Our defense gets a little better. He’s just a baseball guy and he loves it.”

Joked Payne, “He thinks he throws 95 and no one’s proved him wrong yet.”

Beyond the baseball team at Easley, Jochimsen said his dad is by far his idol and he credits a great deal to him.

“My dad is the one who started all this with the mound and pitching,” he said. “He pitched in high school (at Travelers Rest) and in college. He is definitely my idol. He has really gotten me where I’m at pitching wise. He is always catching my bullpen. We’ll go long toss, especially during the summer. I wouldn’t be here without him to be honest.”

Jochimsen did not want to leave out his high school pitching coach, either, for the Green Wave.

“Coach Simpson is a great pitching coach and he’s helped me a lot,” Jochimsen said. “He knows how I like to pitch and he figured me out.”

The pitching rotation starts with standout Walker Cox as the No. 1. However, the 2 and 3 spots (Trey Sutton and Jochimsen) has really provided a solid punch to the team. They’ve all put in the off-season work with pitching (and weight training) and it shows.

Sutton pitched the first five innings to get the win against Woodmont. Sutton gave up 8 hits, 3 runs (all earned), no walks, and no strikeouts.

Sutton commented on Fluffy and said, “He is an amazing pitcher. We played summer ball together. We’ve been together now a full four years – since ninth grade. He’s always been the reliever behind me. I knew he was going to come in (against Woodmont) and do his thing.”