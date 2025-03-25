EASLEY — The enthusiasm and the get-after-it effort of George Turmon is second to none.

Turmon, the head coach of the Easley Senior Little League team, is already gearing up for the upcoming season. Turmon has been on the scouting trail of local baseball teams.

“This will be my third year back,” Turmon said. “We took it up another step. We won four games my first year and five games my second year. The guys are doing well, but I only get a small window of a chance to see those guys.”

Continued Turmon, “So this year, we are going out and watching the high school teams play. We have about five kids coming back. So, there is room for six or seven other kids. The bottom line is I’ve got 11 spots to fill, knowing there are certain spots that we have to fill. Last week, I was down at Fountain Inn watching Daniel. I was here at the first game watching Wren and Palmetto (in Greenville). What I’m looking for is that I can see them more than just two days of tryouts.”

The end of May is when Turmon will have the tryouts for his team. Then over the summer, Turmon has two practices each week. Some of his “top players” will be playing on an additional baseball team in the summer, and they are asked to make at least one practice a week for the Easley Senior Little League Team.

“I’m hoping this process will give me one more step towards getting the regular championship back to Easley,” Turmon said.

One thing Turmon tells his younger players is that you can get noticed by colleges when playing and doing well on the Senior Little League team.

Landon Fowler (Powdersville) is going to play at Clemson University next season and Walker Cox (Easley) will be playing at the University of South Carolina. Both are standout pitchers who had impressive outings on the mound last summer.

The great thing about Turmon is that he is not coaching for just the extra paycheck. He is putting his best foot forward in making this Easley Senior Little League team the best it can be and to build on the last two seasons. He’s going the extra mile!

