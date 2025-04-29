POWDERSVILLE — The Peoples Bank is pleased to announce that its new branch in Powdersville will host a grand opening event on April 30, 2025.

Located at 216 Three Bridges Road in Powdersville, the new branch will feature a complete lineup of banking services. In turn, the loan production office (LPO) located at 1909 E. Main Street in Easley will close as its commercial banking team moves to the new Powdersville location.

“We are excited to officially move into a new region and extend our banking services to the people of Powdersville and surrounding communities,” said Coleman Kirven, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Peoples Bank. “The grand opening event on April 30 will allow us to connect with neighboring businesses, local dignitaries, media members, and others to spread the word about our new location. Once the bank opens to the public in May, we can’t wait for people to visit and have an opportunity to see what makes banking with The Peoples Bank a positive experience.”

The grand opening will take place Wednesday, April 30, 2025, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Easley Chamber of Commerce will facilitate a ribbon cutting and press conference at 10:10 a.m., while guests may drop in any time during the four-hour window. Light bites and refreshments will be served.

The Powdersville location will be led by commercial bankers Scott Dunn and Wendy Stafford. Dunn has 38 years of experience in the banking industry and has overseen The Peoples Bank’s loan production office in Easley for several years. Stafford has over 19 years of banking experience and has lived in the Easley/Powdersville area for more than 20 years. Branch manager Pam Bridges, who has 23 years of banking experience, will round out the new location’s leadership team. Dunn, Stafford, and Bridges are deeply rooted in the community and look forward to bringing Trusted Community Banking to the Powdersville area.

Established in 1951 in Iva, South Carolina, The Peoples Bank has been a cornerstone of Anderson County for nearly 75 years. Eight full-service branches and a Greenville-based loan production office are a testament to the bank’s commitment to providing innovative financial services and unwavering support for residents and businesses. Offering personal and commercial banking, loans, mortgages, investment services, and more, The Peoples Bank has grown alongside its community while maintaining the values and relationships central to its mission. The branch is designed to meet the evolving needs of the region while honoring the bank and the region’s rich history. A mural by local artist Ryan C. Finley spotlights Powdersville’s history while emphasizing The Peoples Bank’s dedication to its customers and community. For more information about The Peoples Bank, visit peoplesbanksc.com. For more information about the new location, please contact Scott Dunn at sdunn@peoplesbanksc.com or Wendy Stafford at wstafford@peoplesbanksc.com.