UPSTATE — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has renewed the operating licenses for Duke Energy’s Oconee Nuclear Station for an additional 20 years.

The approval of its subsequent, or second, renewed licenses enables Oconee, located in Seneca, S.C., to operate through 2053 and 2054, supporting the company’s “all of the above” strategy to deliver a path to cleaner energy while protecting reliability and affordability for customers as regional electricity demand continues to grow. Nuclear generation is a vital part of Duke Energy’s generation portfolio and is the only clean energy source that is always on and available 24 hours a day.

“Affordable and reliable energy is the key to South Carolina’s continued economic prosperity, and nuclear power must play a key role as we work to shape our energy future,” said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. “The approval to extend Oconee Nuclear Station’s operations for another 20 years is a critical step in ensuring South Carolina’s energy generation keeps pace with our rapid development.”

Oconee is the first of Duke Energy’s nuclear facilities to reach the significant milestone of extending its license and receiving approval to operate for 80 years. Duke Energy is working toward extending the life of all of its existing nuclear units, with plans to submit a license renewal application for Robinson Nuclear Plant in Hartsville, S.C., in April of this year.

Maintaining safe and reliable operations is Duke Energy’s primary focus, and the company invests heavily in maintenance and upgrades at its nuclear facilities to ensure they can operate through midcentury. At Oconee, the company has replaced its reactor vessel heads, steam generators, turbines, transformers, pumps, valves and other equipment to support longevity.

In 2024, Oconee added a combined 45 megawatts by implementing power uprate improvement projects on all three units.

Value of License Renewal

Nuclear energy has safely and reliably provided electricity to Duke Energy’s Carolinas customers for more than 50 years. In 2024, its six plants provided more than 50% of Carolinas customers’ electricity and more than 96% of the company’s clean energy.

Duke Energy’s nuclear sites benefit customers and communities by reliably generating large amounts of electricity with low operating costs, while also providing thousands of well-paying jobs and producing economic and tax benefits for local communities. The federal nuclear production tax credit incentivizes our existing plants, like Oconee, to operate as cost-efficiently as possible, further lowering the cost of nuclear energy for customers, they said.

“This is very good news for Duke Energy customers. The renewal of the nuclear licenses at Oconee will ensure reliable, non-emitting nuclear power continues to be supplied throughout our state. The Oconee nuclear plant is well run, safe and efficient, and it has been an invaluable employer to Upstate South Carolina,” said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. “I’m glad it will continue to operate for decades to come.”

Nuclear energy has and will continue to play an essential role in meeting Duke Energy’s customers’ rapidly growing and evolving energy demands. The company’s expertise in and commitment to the continued safe and reliable operation of its existing nuclear plants are foundational to Duke Energy’s energy transition.

“Approval to extend Oconee Nuclear Station’s licenses is a significant milestone for Duke Energy and provides significant learnings to use in completing license applications for our other plants,” said Duke Energy Chief Nuclear Officer Kelvin Henderson. “As we address growth, modernize the fleet and invest in cleaner technologies, subsequent license renewal helps ensure nuclear energy continues to be a vital part of Duke Energy’s generation portfolio.”

Licensing Background

U.S. nuclear facilities are licensed by the NRC and were originally licensed to operate for 40 years based on economic considerations, not limitations of the technology. The process to renew a license for an additional 20 years requires a comprehensive analysis and evaluation to ensure the plant can safely be operated for the period of extended operation.

All Duke Energy nuclear plants have received initial license renewal to achieve up to 60 years of operation. Subsequent license renewal allows up to 80 years of operation.

• Oconee’s original 40-year license: 1973/1974-2013/2014

• Oconee’s 20-year license renewal: 2013/2014-2033/2034

• Oconee’s subsequent 20-year license renewal: 2033/2034-2053/2054