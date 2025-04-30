EASLEY — As far as local hoops goes, Ethan Crews has helped put Easley High School on the map. It all started a couple weeks ago when he played in the prestigious North-South All-star game. He saw limited time off the bench for the North team and still responded with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Then recently, several colleges showed interest in the sharpshooting Crews the last couple of weeks – Southern Wesleyan University, Newberry, Wofford, Emmanuel University, Tusculum, Brevard College, Erskine, Toccoa Falls, Francis Marion and Carson Newman.

But when the dust settled, Crews decided to continue his basketball career at Anderson University. He has officially signed at AU and he could not be happier.

“Anderson has always felt like home,” Ethan said. “My sister (Taylor ) played softball at AU. My brother in-law (Reece) played golf at AU. I have spent the last 4-5 years on the AU campus for everything from Palmetto Boys State which AU hosts to the first AU Football game . I have watched their men’s basketball team over that time and attended more games that I can count.”

Continued Crews, “AU feels like home as I have 20 to 30 friends that already attend AU. They love the university as it’s a beautiful campus with amenities second to none. They are a Christ-centered University which was a big factor for me as I have prayed for the Lord’s guidance in my college selection and future endeavors from day one. The staff on the MBB team and Athletic staff live their Christian values daily. Coach Williams, Coach Lawrence and VP for Athletics Bert Epting are the kind of men you want to be like as they do what they say and their lives show that very thing. I loved the current and past players I played with during my recent workout. They are all guys you want to go to battle with as we work to return AU to the top of the South Atlantic Conference for years to come. I am very thankful to all the Coaches and Universities that reached out and showed interest in me, but my heart told me I am and will always be an AU Trojan.”

Anderson coach Jimmie Williams said that – when recruiting for his program – he looks for more than just if he can leap out of the gym or run the floor like a deer. He said that he actually went to a see Crews play in a game this past season in a low-key manner, with his baseball hat and with his son. He looks also at the type of person he wants in his basketball program at AU, and he was impressed with Crews.

“We’ve passed on a number of talented players,” Williams said.

Crews was patient with his decision on where to play college basketball.

Looking back, he did offer some advice for any up-and-coming basketball player in the Easley area.

“Simply make a goal and believe,” he said. “Always push yourself as the only one that can stop you from reaching your goals would be the person in the mirror. All players have heard it forever but it’s true ‘you have to be willing to do the work and make the sacrifices needed to achieve your goal.’ Have a plan on your recruiting. The days of coaches finding you are over. Find schools you like , contact their coaches , send emails introducing yourself , look at their rosters and go to their games. Work to be known by the coach . Coaches at the college level get hundreds of emails a day, add the portal, transfer players from DI, DII. DIII, NAIA ,JUCO and let’s not forget your peers in high school across the country. It’s a tough landscape for a high school player ,but there are opportunities but you have to put in the work and stand out. Its never too early to start reaching out as the easier you make it for a coach to recruit you the better option you become. Lastly keep up with your grades as no matter the level you play at grades matter.”

Additional scholarship: Crews also earned the Buford B. and Sudie K. McKelvey Scholarship this past Sunday.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.