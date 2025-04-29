CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University is proud to announce that Christa Paulus, an honors student studying under the mentorship of Dr. Jeffrey R. Mohr, Professor of Biology, has been awarded full funding through the South Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (SCICU) Undergraduate Student/Faculty Research Program.

Christa’s research proposal, titled “The Effects of Artificial Structures and Natural Barriers on Salamander Richness and Abundance,” has been approved by the SCICU Evaluation Team for funding in the amount of $1,814.14. This grant will support her independent undergraduate research project, which must be completed by December 5, 2025. Her work will be presented at the SCICU Undergraduate Student/Faculty Research Symposium on February 19, 2026, hosted at Milliken & Company in Spartanburg, S.C.

The SCICU Undergraduate Student/Faculty Research Program was created in 1995 to provide meaningful research opportunities for undergraduate students attending SCICU member institutions. Funded projects are selected through a competitive review by subject-area experts and are designed to help students develop essential research, communication, and presentation skills.

“This is a significant achievement for Christa and a proud moment for our university,” said Dr. Mohr. “Being selected for this funding is a testament to her academic commitment, intellectual curiosity, and future potential as a researcher.”

The SCICU symposium brings together student researchers from across South Carolina’s private colleges and universities to present their findings to peers, faculty, and professionals. Christa will present her project as part of this important academic event.

Southern Wesleyan University congratulates Christa Paulus on this outstanding accomplishment and is grateful to SCICU for continuing to invest in student achievement and academic excellence.