EASLEY — The National Weather Service reports that a tornado touched down in Upstate South Carolina over the weekend.

According to the NWS, the tornado was an EF-0 Tornado that touched down just before 10 p.m. May 3 on the South side of Easley in Pickens County.

The report said the tornado, which touched down along Adger Road, had estimated winds of up to 80 mph and was 25 yards wide. It traveled 2.71 miles before dissipating over a neighborhood near Crestview Road, the NWS said.

No injuries were reported, but the tornado did some damage along its path, as several trees were uprooted, the National Weather Service said.