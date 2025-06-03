PICKENS COUNTY — The Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor, who serves both Greenville and Pickens counties, has announced his retirement after serving the community for 14 years.

Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins released the following statement on Thursday:

“It is with a heavy and grateful heart that I announce my retirement after over 14 years as the longest serving Solicitor of the 13th Circuit. After careful consideration, I have decided to take advantage of my retirement eligibility and the opportunity to enter the practice of law with my father for the first time in either of our professional capacities.

“Serving as your Solicitor has been the highlight of my career, and I am proud of all this office has achieved over the years. Mostly, I am extremely thankful to all of you for giving me the opportunity to serve you. I will relay to you something I often say to the wonderful and dedicated staff and attorneys of this office, that this job is the best job anyone could have and we are lucky to do it. I am comforted knowing Greenville and Pickens counties will remain in good hands.”