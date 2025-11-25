SOUTH CAROLINA – Attention third, fourth and fifth grade teachers! South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis is inviting teachers across the Palmetto State to take part in a fun and educational activity designed to spark student creativity and promote lifelong financial literacy skills.

Sponsored by the Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan, the Dear Mr. Treasurer classroom activity encourages students to think critically about the importance of saving—and to put those thoughts into words by writing a personal letter to Treasurer Loftis about what saving means to them.

“Learning how to save and manage money is one of the most valuable skills a child can develop,” said Treasurer Loftis. “This activity not only helps students understand why saving is important, but it also gives them the exciting opportunity to share their ideas. I look forward to reading their letters!”

As a special incentive, participating students will have the opportunity to register for a random drawing to win a privately funded $529 college savings grant—a great way to support both financial literacy and future education goals.

Teachers: Don’t Miss Out!

Teachers can register their class online now through the December 1, 2025 deadline. Classroom kits will be provided to the first 500 eligible teachers who sign up. Supplies are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Visit DearMrTreasurer.com to learn more and register your classroom today!