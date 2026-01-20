EASLEY — January is National Mentoring Month, and the YMCA of Easley, Pickens and Powdersville is shining a light on the life-changing impact mentors have on young people while calling the community to step forward and help close a critical need known as The Mentoring Gap.

According to The National Mentoring Project, one in three youth between the ages of 8 and 18 grows up without a mentor, a trusted adult outside of their home or school whom they feel they can turn to for guidance and support. This gap is even more prominent for youth considered “at-risk,” who are less likely to have consistent access to a caring adult role model.

Since 2015, the YMCA of Easley, Pickens and Powdersville has been working to bridge that gap through its Y Mentor program by recruiting, screening, and training positive, caring adults to be one-on-one mentors to students in our schools. Through their partnerships with the School District of Pickens County, Anderson School District 1, the Youth Leadership Academy, and most recently, Lakes & Bridges Charter School, they are able to match those adults with students who need that extra support.

“Our goal is simple, but powerful: to help youth know that there are adults who care about them and that they matter. When that happens, we see students make better choices, perform better academically, grow in confidence, and build hope for their future.” says Ryan Smith, Y Mentor Director for the YMCA of Easley, Pickens and Powdersville. “We are incredibly grateful for our volunteer mentors whose consistent presence and generous gift of time, energy, and love are transforming the lives of their mentees.”

The Y Mentor program is currently serving close to 300 students across 40 different schools in our community through the dedicated service of 280 volunteer mentors. In a recent survey, 90% of mentees said that because of their mentor, they feel like there is an adult who cares about them and will help them if needed. In that same survey, 77% said that because of their mentor, they feel like they have better options for their future, and 66% said that because of their mentor, they have a better attitude toward school.

Community members are encouraged to get involved during National Mentoring Month by:

• Volunteering as a mentor with the Y

• Encouraging someone you know to volunteer as a mentor with the Y

• Inviting the Y Mentor program to your church, business or group to share information about getting involved

For more information about mentoring opportunities at the YMCA of Easley, Pickens and Powdersville, visit www.pcymca.net/mentor or call 864-307-0213.