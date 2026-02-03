PICKENS COUNTY — Recent cold temperatures, snow and ice across South Carolina have caused significant winter injury in cool‑season forage stands. Clemson University forage specialists urge producers to assess their fields carefully in the coming weeks.

Liliane Silva, Clemson Extension forage-livestock systems specialist stationed at the Edisto Research and Education Center near Blackville, South Carolina, said cool‑season forages, including tall fescue, small grains, legumes and brassicas, are showing varying levels of stress due to a combination of prolonged early‑season drought, delayed planting and extended exposure to subfreezing temperatures.

“This year, we experienced dry conditions followed by lower‑than‑normal temperatures beginning in early fall,” Silva said. “That combination delayed establishment and left many stands vulnerable to cold injury.”

Cool‑season forage growth typically occurs between 65 and 78 degrees. Growth slows sharply below 50 degrees and stops at freezing, leaving many stands unable to recover before the coldest weather arrives. Prolonged freezing can also rupture plant cells, resulting in yellowing, tissue death, leaf rolling and stunted growth.

“Some damage takes several days to show fully,” Silva said. “Producers should walk their fields repeatedly over the next week to understand the extent of injury and determine what to do.”

Assessing stands, making grazing decisions

Silva encourages producers to evaluate stands before grazing. Symptoms such as yellowing, necrosis and loss of growing points may signal long‑term injury or winter kill. In heavily damaged fields, limited grazing may be appropriate to use the remaining forage. But don’t remove too much leaf area.

“If stands can be grazed, make sure to leave adequate stubble to support recovery,” she said. “Overgrazing now will only increase the risk of continued cold‑related stress.”

Replanting not recommended under current conditions

With subfreezing temperatures expected to continue, Silva says replanting cool‑season annuals is generally not advisable. Late planting dramatically reduces potential forage yield. Seedlings emerging now would likely face additional freeze injury.

“Replanting should be considered only on a case‑by‑case basis,” she said. “Most producers would get little return on that investment given the limited growing season left.”

Mixtures and tall fescue showing mixed results

Tall fescue stands appear to be holding up better than many annuals due to the species’ natural cold tolerance and protective waxy leaf surface. However, mixed-species stands containing grasses, legumes and brassicas are showing patchy injury, depending on exposure and species composition.

“In our research plots, brassicas struggled early, but mixed stands provided microclimates that helped some plants withstand the cold better,” said Silva, noting forage diversity can serve as “insurance” during harsh seasons.

Monitor warm-season grasses

Dormant bermudagrass and bahiagrass stands may also be affected by recent warm spells that briefly signaled springlike conditions. If early sprouting occurred, plants may have depleted energy reserves before returning to dormancy.

Silva recommends checking warm‑season pastures for winter loss once spring growth begins.

Plan for resilient forage systems

Silva encourages producers to work with local Extension livestock and forage agents for tailored recommendations. Proper nutrient management, sound grazing strategies and selection of cold‑tolerant varieties are key long‑term strategies for building more resilient systems.

“Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent,” she said. “It is important that producers plan. Choosing adapted forage varieties, managing nutrients well and protecting stands through using good grazing practices will help producers maintain productivity even in challenging years.”