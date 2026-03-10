Six Mile Elementary named 2026 Model School

PICKENS COUNTY — Six Mile Elementary has been named a 2026 Model School and will be recognized at the prestigious Model Schools Conference, hosted by the Center for Model Schools, in Orlando, Florida, June 27–July 2, 2026.

Six Mile Elementary was selected as one of only 10 elementary schools nationwide to receive this honor, earning recognition among a competitive pool of schools from across the country. This national distinction is awarded to forward-thinking schools that demonstrate innovation, collaboration, and a strong commitment to improving student outcomes.

At Six Mile Elementary, student success is driven by a shared belief that when educators work together with purpose, students thrive. Through a strong teaming model, strategic collaboration, and a focus on the whole child, the school has created a learning environment where both students and staff grow together.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2026 National Model School,” said Principal Melissa Terry. “Our staff works daily to support our students and provide an outstanding educational experience that focuses on the whole child. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teachers, support staff, students, and families who make Six Mile Elementary such a special place to learn and grow.”

As part of the conference, Six Mile Elementary educators will present Together We Teach; Together We Grow, sharing with more than 5,000 educators from across the nation how the school’s effective teaming model has strengthened instruction and accelerated student growth. Their session will highlight practical strategies that other schools can implement to build collaborative cultures focused on results.

This recognition not only celebrates the work happening inside Six Mile Elementary’s classrooms, but also reflects the broader commitment to excellence across the School District of Pickens County. District leaders applaud the school’s leadership, innovation, and continued focus on student achievement.

“This national recognition speaks volumes about the culture of excellence at Six Mile Elementary,” said Superintendent Dr. Danny Merck. “The leadership, collaboration, and relentless focus on student growth happening in that building reflect the very best of what we strive for across the School District of Pickens County. We are incredibly proud of their team for representing our district on a national stage and for the meaningful impact they make on students every single day.”

Six Mile Elementary looks forward to representing the Six Mile community and the School District of Pickens County on the national stage this summer.