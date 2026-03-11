American Legion Batgirl Memories

When you’re approaching the age of 60, memories of your youth may fade, but I’ll do my very best to capture my Post 52 American Legion memories as a batgirl. My first memory is not me as a batgirl, but my sister, Carol Jo. We were headed to Glenwood to the ball field for a game, and Mom was driving. We needed to pick up another batgirl, who was one of Carol Jo’s friends. I remember when Carol Jo’s friend got in the car, I immediately smelled her perfume. But now, as I reflect on that memory, she had the right idea. If you’re going to be a batgirl among these great guy athletes, why not spray a little perfume on before the game. I mean, if you wanted to meet a nice guy, the American Legion ball players have always been such wonderful, kind, respectful, and caring young men. To this day, I have such lifelong friendships with these amazing players who are just fine men and role models for the younger generation.

Another memory is a family beach trip vacation to Myrtle Beach. It rained all week. Carol Jo longed to be at the American Legion baseball playoffs. Mom and Dad finally gave in; we left Myrtle Beach, and we drove to Goose Creek so Carol Jo could show up for her Post 52 team and drag bats. I was still too young at the time to be a batgirl, but I admired her loyalty and devotion to her beloved American Legion team.

When I was old enough to be a batgirl, I was thrilled to be a part of the team. It was like an honor to get on that old school bus at the Rec Department and ride to the away games and hold JB Owens spit cup. I grew up as a tomboy so I had a pretty good arm. Throwing to the outfield and warming them up was like a dream. As I write this article, it’s really special to remember throwing to the outfield. Coach Bray said the coaches from other teams would ask, “how do you train your batgirls?” Coach’s response was, “I don’t; they’re just naturals.”

Since Coach Bray helps me keep Joe’s open and thriving, he and I talk sports most mornings as we prep to open. He has told me on many occasions how my dad was such a big supporter of American Legion baseball and how Dad’s financial support kept the team alive. I honestly had no idea of my dad’s generosity. This just touches my heart so deeply. Coach Bray also told me how Dad would keep Joe’s open later to prepare meals for the away teams who had driven a long distance to play ball. That’s just who my dad was; he was always caring for others.

Another memory were the special times after the baseball games. I remember us all being together at Jack Drawdy’s house or at my house. I’m so thankful that my mom and dad always opened up our home to our friends. Mom always cooked biscuits every Friday morning on pep rally days; we would invite everyone over, and that hospitality carried over into American Legion baseball as well.

Here’s another beautiful l memory from my youth. We all know what it’s like to sit in the dugout; you know…anxiously waiting on that big hit or worriedly anticipating that last out. Just imagine when you’re young and you’re sitting in the dugout, and that handsome baseball player sits beside you, like on your hand, and he says, “bottom.” You’re both embarrassed and laugh together! Todd Schonar sat on my hand; what a memory! Todd’s beautiful life remains in all of our hearts forever! We all hate Covid and the beautiful lives Covid took from us. The memories of American Legion baseball remain strong to me. Todd Schonar’s legacy remains strong, and I’m so grateful for the Todd Schonar scholarship that is awarded each year to a very deserving Easley High School senior.

When you think of lifelong friendships…I remember when my daughter, Lesley, was in middle school. For some reason, I had to show up at the nurses office and drop off some medicine for Lesley. She was maybe in the 7th grade. Guess who greets me and is the nurse at Gettys Middle School at the time? Sharon Hicks! Sharon is my lifelong friend, but only because that friendship began as batgirls. She was a Wren girl; I was an Easley girl, but our hearts were united because of American Legion baseball.

As I end this article, (which I think I could write on and on), I want to share this. I know we all have a special picture or pictures in our Bibles. I have a beautiful Bible that my dad gave me in 2004. I don’t remember placing this picture in the Bible because sometimes I take a different Bible to church. But my Dad’s ‘04 Bible holds a beautiful picture inside. It’s a picture of Coach Bray, his wife, Carol, my dad, Carol Jo, and my nephew, Reagan. It was taken on Coach Bray’s retirement game night after 31 seasons. What beautiful memories of all the lives Coach Bray has touched through American Legion baseball. Over the years, I’ve had countless people tell me how they wish Coach Bray had been their baseball coach. Danny Mauldin told me, “Randy knows more about how to play the game of baseball than anyone I’ve ever known.” Every time Ronnie Lackey sees Randy, he tells Randy that he’s the reason Easley is a strong baseball community. One of my most favorite stories that Randy, (Coach), has shared with me is how, we as parents, don’t ever want to miss anything of our children’s youth. Randy almost gave up coaching Legion baseball so he wouldn’t miss his son, Justin‘s, Little League games, and when Justin “got wind of it,” he said, “Dad, you better not quit because I want you to be my coach one day!” Now, isn’t that the ultimate compliment for a dad to receive from his amazingly talented, athletic son!