2026 Fight Hunger Spark Change campaign launches

PICKENS COUNTY — Walmart and Sam’s Club are joining forces with the Harvest Hope Food Bank as part of the 2026 Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, a nationwide effort to support hunger relief efforts throughout the Feeding America network of local food banks. Running April 6 through May 3, 2026, the 13th annual campaign invites customers, members, suppliers and South Carolina communities to take action to ensure everyone has access to nutritious food, with all local donations directly benefiting Harvest Hope Food Bank.

“Harvest Hope Food Bank is committed to building thriving communities in South Carolina by ensuring everyone has access to the food they need to thrive,” said Sy Hughes, interim CEO of Harvest Hope Food Bank. “People are working hard to provide for themselves and their families, but so many need support to put food on their tables. Fight Hunger. Spark Change. is a chance each year for our community to come together alongside our neighbors facing hunger to take action, and we’re grateful to Walmart for partnering with us to make a difference.”

Today, Harvest Hope Food Bank distributes enough food to provide more than 490,000 meals per week through its network to support the one in seven people in South Carolina who face hunger.

As the need rises across the state, Harvest Hope Food Bank will continue to show up for our community, but meeting the challenge will require us all. For more than 20 years, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation have partnered with the Feeding America network to support hunger relief efforts nationwide, with nearly $300 million in investments and more than 9 billion pounds of food donated by Walmart to the Feeding America network of local food banks and partner agencies.

During the campaign, all donations stay in South Carolina and help Harvest Hope Food Bank provide meals and resources to individuals and families facing hunger within Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate areas.

“The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign is built on the belief that small actions lead to significant impact. By partnering with Feeding America and their network of local food banks, Walmart and Sam’s Club are helping to bridge the gap for the millions of people facing food insecurity. Every donation and participating purchase helps secure the food and resources families need to reach their full potential. We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our customers and members, and for the local food banks and relief agencies working on the front lines to serve our neighbors every single day,” said Julie Gehrki, senior vice president, philanthropy, Walmart Inc.

Now through May 3, there are three easy ways for Walmart customers and Sam’s Club members to participate to support Harvest Hope: by purchasing participating products in store or online; donating and rounding up at checkout in-store or online; or giving directly online at Feeding America’s campaign page.

Since its inception in 2014, the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign has helped secure more than 2.3 billion meals for people facing hunger across the U.S.

For more information about the campaign, visit www.feedingamerica.org/campaigns/fight-hunger-spark-change