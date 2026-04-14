‘Save our Speedway’ gaining traction

PICKENS — The Pickens County Council passed a resolution during last Monday’s night meeting in hopes of recognizing Greenville-Pickens Speedway as a historic site.

Though the speedway was not on the agenda for the meeting, several supporters were in attendance and spoke during the public comment portion.

The support comes after the “Save the Speedway” rally was held on Saturday at District Park in Easley.

The rally followed the Pickens County planning commission denying a development proposal for the property after not receiving a traffic study.

Back on March 3, Pickens County District 5 (Easley) Councilman Chris Bowers posted on social media about his family’s personal history with the track but cautioned nostalgia alone would not be enough to save it.

“Greenville Pickens Speedway is part of my story. It is part of my family’s history. It helped launch Crescent Ambulance Service, which eventually became Bowers EMS. It shaped my childhood. It gave this county decades of memories. I will never diminish what it has meant,” said Bowers. “But I was not elected to govern based on memories. I was elected to uphold the law.”

Instead, Bowers called for cooperation.

“Reality Link and the Wilson brothers now hold more than a parcel of land — they hold a piece of this community’s heritage. They have demonstrated before, through preservation efforts like the Wilkins House, that development and respect for history can coexist,” he said. This moment presents a similar opportunity. No one expects nostalgia to override economics. No one expects a private business to operate at a loss indefinitely. But there are ways to honor history even when full restoration is not feasible.”

Bowers said preserving the backstretch wall, the champions’ names, a preserved portion of the facility and a memorial space integrated into future development were gestures of respect — not unreasonable demands.

“Leadership is not only about what can be done legally,” he said. “It is also about what should be done responsibly.”

On March 17, Rep. Neal Collins stated he believed the Speedway was “worth fighting for.”

“The Speedway isn’t just property. It’s a piece of our history & a landmark that means something to this community,” Collins wrote on social media. “Places like it deserve real consideration for preservation.”

After discussion, the council passed a resolution to recognize Greenville-Pickens Speedway as a historic site and encourage the owner to take the necessary steps to preserve the property.

The council emphasized this resolution does not fully protect the property from being sold and developed.