Easley man arrested sneaking into 2026 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A South Carolina man trying to circumvent the rules for securing a Masters badge found himself in jail on last Monday according to a report from the Augusta Press.

Reports state a 36-year-old from Easley, S.C., was arrested for criminal trespassing after deputies said the man approached patrons leaving Augusta National and asked them for their tickets.

The man was walking down Washington Road and targeting patrons who had left the grounds, asking for their physical badge.

Augusta National officials said they are tightening restrictions on badges after resale tickets have “gotten out of control” in recent years — selling on secondary markets for thousands of dollars, even tens of thousands of dollars for tournament weekend days. Going around and asking patrons to part with their badges for hopes of using their reentry privileges is an obvious no-no, they said.

The man, identified as Matthew Stroud in the report, was asked to leave by Richmond County sheriffs but returned afterward.

He was transported to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and released on a $285 bond, reports state.