Letters to Strangers: An introduction

I’m going to start with the bad news first … I’m not much of a writer; in fact, it terrifies me. This Lent, I am trying to lean into discomfort.

In Lent, many people give up luxuries or sinful habits to prepare us for Easter and remind us of Christ’s sacrifice. I think one of my most hindering qualities is also one of my most sinful. I prefer to always be in control — and not in the bossy way. I love the sense of security I have when things are concrete or controllable.

I like numbers and metrics that measure success. I like following the directions and knowing the outcome will result in proper implementation of whatever I have set out to do.

I like thinking about every angle of every issue and problem-solving things that weren’t a problem to begin with, so I know what could happen.

I like knowing what is next.

Faith is the antithesis of control. We know not the day or the time and all that good jazz, but it’s more than that. It’s not knowing when my dad will stop remembering my name, and believing it is all a part of God’s plan. It is seeing people I love and respect make political decisions that infuriate me and knowing I can’t change their minds, and I am called to love them anyway. It’s feeling self-doubt deep in my gut and remembering I was made in His image.

It’s writing a column and knowing it could be the concrete proof you need to decide any number of things about me and doing it anyway.

So here I go, starting a column that I hope you will respond to. Every week from now until Easter, I am going to write an open-ended letter to everyone and no one at all in hopes that someone will write me back.

I will publish my first letter in my series, Letters to Strangers, on Wednesday, and I hope to publish a reader’s response the following Saturday.

Send your responses to thuntley@yourdailyjournal.com or bring them by the office. Stay anonymous if you wish, but don’t let me down.