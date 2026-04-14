Pickens PD is the GOAT

PICKENS — The Pickens Police reported on April 9 officers responded to “the ominous call of actual goats on the run” on Pumpkintown Road.

“After consulting with Andy and Barney from Mayberry (and confirming no dynamite had been consumed), our officers engaged in several brief foot pursuits with the suspects,” officials said on social media. “Fortunately, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control arrived on scene with the proper equipment.”

Peace was restored, no injuries were reported, and all goats were safely returned to their owner, they said.

“Good times were had by all … and it was quite the comedy show for anyone driving by,” the department said.